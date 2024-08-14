Former Broncos Super Bowl champs hyped following Bo Nix's preseason debut
Denver Broncos 2024 first-round draft pick and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix made his NFL debut in the preseason on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, and what a debut it was. Not only did Nix make his professional debut, but Denver defeated the Indianapolis Colts by a 34-30 score.
The rookie quarterback had over 120 passing yards and threw a touchdown to second-year wideout and All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. Nix looked very comfortable during his first-ever NFL game, maybe with some nerves in the first few snaps, but that is understandable and expected. Ultimately, the important thing is that he played well and proved he can easily be the Broncos starting quarterback.
Following Nix's impressive performance against the Indianapolis Colts, multiple former Broncos -- especially Super Bowl 50 champions -- expressed their feelings regarding the rookie quarterback, starting with Derek Wolfe:
Wolfe was a second-round pick by the Broncos during the 2012 NFL draft. He appeared in over 100 games for Denver in eight seasons as a defensive lineman and had a career-high in sacks during the Super Bowl 50 run, with 2.5 in three games. Derek was a very underrated defender for the Broncos.
Not only was Wolfe excited for the debut of Bo Nix, but everyone in Broncos Country should be. He is not a regular rookie quarterback as Nix had 61 career starts over his college football career, and he can take the Broncos back to winning again.
Wolfe was not the only former Super Bowl 50 champ to share his feelings about Nix, either. Former safety TJ Ward, who started his career with the Cleveland Browns, was a part of the No Fly Zone and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos over the Carolina Panthers. Ward said the following:
TJ is right. Bo looks mature and not like a regular rookie quarterback. Nix should and will likely be the Week 1 starter against the Seattle Seahawks.
Former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr, another key member of the No Fly Zone also tweeted about Bo Nix:
Despite being undrafted, Harris made the Pro Bowl four times with Denver, was a one-time first-team All-Pro, and was named to the All-Decade team. He had over 500 tackles and 20 interceptions. Russell Wilson is a quarterback who can run with the ball well, but Nix makes decisions quicker and fits better in Sean Payton's system.
Broncos Country, we BOlieve!