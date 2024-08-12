4 winners (and 3 losers) for Broncos in preseason win over Colts
Denver Broncos football is officially back with the team taking the field and notching a preseason victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos' preseason debut was also the NFL debut of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a player who has rejuvenated some hope and optimism in Broncos Country.
After getting a second watch through of the game, which players really stood out for Denver? Who were the top winners and unfortunate "losers" from the game against the Colts?
Biggest winners and losers from Broncos preseason win vs. Colts
Broncos winner: Bo Nix, QB
After a bit of a shaky start, Bo Nix emerged as one of the biggest winners not only for the Broncos in this game but from Week 1 of the preseason overall. Nix was not exactly the most beloved quarterback prospect in this draft class because he was perceived as too old or too boring or too limited -- whatever.
What we saw from Nix against the Colts was an outstanding rookie preseason debut, especially with the way he was able to bounce back from making some early mistakes. Nix had a rough throw to Greg Dulcich that was late and nearly resulted in an interception as well as a botched snap exchange, but he also made some incredible throws. The throw moving to his left to hit Courtland Sutton, the throw to Josh Reynolds in the end zone (which Reynolds didn't catch), changing arm angles to convert third downs, and the ball he threw to Marvin Mims for a touchdown...
We saw Nix's mobility on display. We saw his outstanding command of the offense. We saw him convert third downs and turn almost every drive into a score (if not for Lucas Krull's fumble). Broncos Country has every right to be pumped right now.