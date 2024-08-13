3 Broncos players skyrocketing up the depth chart after win vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos have only played one preseason game so far in 2024, but we've already been able to take so much away from this offseason. The Broncos have a variety of key position battles happening right now, and we've been gaining plenty of clarity with those battles over the last handful of weeks.
What players are skyrocketing up the depth chart after the first preseason game? Which players really stood out in a big way and could be set for a bigger Week 1 role than originally anticipated?
1. Kris Abrams Draine, cornerback
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been excited about the 2024 rookie class, and we're all starting to see why. Not only does it look like the team has found itself a potential franchise QB in Bo Nix, but the entirety of the 2024 NFL Draft class appears to be full of value.
We've been seeing and hearing a lot of good things in the last few weeks from rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, a fifth-round pick out of Missouri who is viewed as an "outside-in" player by Payton and the Broncos. Abrams-Draine had an interception on a two-point attempt against the Colts and was dominant in coverage besides that rep.
As of now, it appears as though young Riley Moss is winning the battle for the CB2 position opposite Pat Surtain II, but the Broncos obviously have themselves a player in Kris Abrams-Draine, who will also be expected to make an impact on special teams.
2. Tyler Badie, running back
All throughout the offseason, we've been trying to think of how the Broncos would do the roster gymnastics if they wanted to keep four running backs. It seems like Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Audric Estimé are all locks to make the roster. If the Broncos keep a fullback, it's been assumed that they would stick with just four total backs.
But to add another back into the mix, they would have to sacrifice at some other position. And for most of the offseason, the discussion has centered around how they might also keep someone like Samaje Perine or rookie free agent Blake Watson. But after the first preseason game, I'm not so sure that Tyler Badie wouldn't be the guy they'd keep as an additional running back.
The Broncos have two backs who are more "powerful" in Javonte Williams and Audric Estimé. Players like Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie add an element of speed, and we've seen them each get reps in the return game as well. If the Broncos keep a fourth running back on the roster, it might be Badie instead of either Samaje Perine or Blake Watson.
3. Demontrey Jacobs, tackle
Although Matt Peart apparently graded well according to PFF (not sure what they were watching there), I thought it was Demontrey Jacobs who looked the best behind Garett Bolles at the left tackle position for the Broncos in this game against the Colts.
And given his performance, I wouldn't be shocked if Jacobs skyrocketed up to #2 on the depth chart at left tackle. Jacobs got out in space and made a great block on the move to help spring Tyler Badie for a touchdown (as you can see above) and he was much more consistent in pass protection.
The Broncos were rumored to be high on Jacobs going into the offseason and he needs a chance to play an even bigger role against the Packers in Week 2 of the preseason.