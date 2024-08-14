How to watch Broncos vs. Packers in preseason Week 2 with & without cable
Everyone in Broncos Country wants to see the first start of Bo Nix's NFL career, even if it is an otherwise inconsequential preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos and Packers are set to take each other on in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and this will mark not only the first career "start" for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but it's also the first home game for the Broncos in 2024.
The Broncos and Packers will have a joint practice on Friday as well, which could be where a majority of the actual starters for both teams see action. The Packers are not expected to play all of their starters against the Broncos and we could see Sean Payton hold out a number of his key players as well.
But, you'll only know for sure if you watch the game. And there are a variety of ways you can do that. Even though the NFL has made it increasingly more difficult to watch games, in general, there are plenty of avenues you can at least try in order to catch the very first start of Bo Nix's young career.
How to watch Broncos vs. Packers on TV
If you're within the broadcast range, you should be able to watch Broncos vs. Packers on your local NBC station. For those in the Denver area, the game is being shown by 9News (KUSA-TV). Make sure you at least check your local NBC affiliate even if the TV guide doesn't indicate that the Broncos and Packers are being broadcast.
The other live TV option is going to be on NFL Network, which you can watch through a variety of different cable providers such as fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or anything similar. Most of these streaming services do free trials as well, so you hopefully won't have to pay an arm and a leg to sign up for something long-term just to watch the game.
How to watch Broncos vs. Packers via streaming
Another out-of-market option for fans hoping to watch the Broncos and Packers is going to be NFL+, with packages starting at around $6.99 per month this season. It's important to note that the NFL+ streaming option will only work to watch the game LIVE if you are out of market. This option does not work when you are within the broadcast range of the game.
Another potential option for watching the game live will be on the 9News/KUSA streaming app. Make sure you download the app well in advance of the game if you want to have it as a backup/fail-safe option.
The Broncos also announced there will be an all-new streaming option for this game which will feature commentary from James Palmer (formerly of NFL Network) as well as members of the vaunted No Fly Zone from Super Bowl 50.
The preseason “No Fly Zone” Alt Cast presented by Ford will feature former teammates Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team alongside host James Palmer and special guests. Powered by Kiswe and available exclusively to Colorado fans, the Alt Cast will be streamed on live.denverbroncos.com as well as on the team’s official app.
This is actually pretty great, but only for Colorado fans. I'm sure highlights of this alternative broadcast will make the rounds on social media, but it's extremely weird that the Broncos wouldn't open this up to the entire fan base.
Don't be shocked to be frustrated trying to find ways to watch this game
As many options as there are on paper (and if you're in range for the Packers broadcast, you might be able to get that one as well), it's still possible that you will run out of viable options to watch this game. I personally ran into some trouble for the Broncos' preseason debut against the Colts in which the game was supposed to televise on NFL Network, but it was blacked out in my viewing zone for whatever reason.
Despite the fact that it was blacked out on NFL Network in my viewing zone, I wasn't receiving the game on a local broadcast network and I wasn't able to utilize my NFL+ subscription to watch the game. And there's no need to try firing up your NFL Sunday Ticket app, either. That won't work.
Make sure you prepare before the game. Download all the necessary apps, and take steps ahead of time to find out if the game is going to be viewable on NFL Network or your local NBC provider. Because this is the nationally televised NFL Network game, it should increase your chances of being able to watch live one way or the other.