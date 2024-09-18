Shocking statistic shows Broncos have more explosive offense than Chiefs
This might sound absolutely silly, but through two weeks, there is legitimate proof that the Denver Broncos have a more explosive offense than the Chiefs. You're going to roll your eyes, but it's true. The Broncos have definitely had their struggles on offense through two weeks. They've scored just one offensive touchdown and don't seem to have much going.
However, Bo Nix, the team's rookie QB, did look noticeably better in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nix isn't going to put this all together overnight. And part of the issue here is that I think people saw just how good rookie CJ Stroud was and are trying to rush this.
That just isn't how the NFL works. Stroud is an exception to the rule, not the rule. Now sure, there is always a chance that Bo Nix does not develop, and that's firmly possible until it isn't. However, through two games, the Broncos statistically speaking have a more explosive offense than the Kansas city Chiefs.
The Broncos have five rushes of 10+ yards and five receptions of 20+ yards, giving them 10 total explosive plays thus far in the 2024 NFL Season. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have just nine total. The Chiefs only have three rushes of 10+ yards but do own one more explosive passing play than Denver.
In fact, the Chiefs will be without RB Isiah Pacheco for some time, so their run game could take a hit. Denver's 10 explosive plays are more than 11 other NFL teams, so it's not like this offense is totally inept. Denver had a huge chunk play to WR Josh Reynolds in Week 2. In my opinion, if you look hard enough, you can find crumbs here and there of Denver having something brewing on offense.
Bo Nix was never going to come in and light it up immediately. That's just not how the NFL works. Guys like Josh Allen, Peyton Manning, Lamar Jackson, and others needed some time to hit their stride. Peyton Manning still had a passer rating in the mid-80s after his first 64 starts in the NFL, and Josh Allen was the worst QB in football for two seasons before breaking out in year three.
If you're a Broncos fan, what I could encourage you to do is to watch for the small things to improve. Don't expect Denver to immediately come out of the gates and field a humming offense. It'll take some time. Having this patience is crucial for the sake if your own sanity and could also ease the pressure on the team, as I am sure that some figures within the organization are 100% aware of how the fans are feeling.
But this statistic is just one example of the Broncos in the beginning stages of having something special brewing on offense.