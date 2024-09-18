Broncos defensive front proving to be a huge strength through two games
The Denver Broncos sought to improve their defensive line this offseason, and through two weeks, they have most definitely done that. Returns are looking very good for the Denver Broncos DL. It's now turned into a huge strength of the team after being the team's biggest weakness in 2023. Heck, even the secondary is playing well.
The inside linebacker unit is definitely one I could see getting a makeover next offseason, but the structure along the DL and in the secondary are clearly there. Let's focus in on the DL for a second. Not only has it been a very good unit, but it's actually been one of the best in the NFL, and if we take a look at ESPN's pass rush, run stop, blocking win rate rankings, we can see a ton of Broncos faces everywhere.
So far, Broncos EDGE rusher Jonathon Cooper ranks third in the NFL at his position in pass rush win rate at 35%, which is actually tied for second with Boye Maye and only trailing Trey Hendrickson. Cooper is ahead of players like Aidan Hutchinson, Von Miller, Maxx Crosby, Will Anderson Jr, and many other high-profile players.
Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen ranks first in the NFL at his position in pass rush win rate at 31%. He's ahead of everyone where, but some notable names he's in front of include Christian Wilkins, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and many others. Allen is playing himself into another contract with the Denver Broncos this offseason.
And on a side note, Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey has actually been a top-20 tackle in pass block win rate according to ESPN.
Jonathon Cooper also ranks fifth in the NFL at his position in run stop win rate, which is ahead of guys like AJ Epenesa, Maxx Crosby, and Matthew Judon. Denver also has two defensive tackles in DJ Jones and Malcolm Roach who rank inside the top-10 at their position in run stop win rate. Roach ranks fourth in the NFL at his position in this and was indeed signed to help stop the run.
This is all great news for the Broncos, as Cooper, Allen, and Roach are still on the younger side. The foundation along the defensive line appears to be set to a degree, and it's nice that the Broncos have actually succeed thus far in fixing the DL. Hopefully this can continue, but my worry is that the defense as a whole begins to tail-off if the offense cannot sustain drives.
Denver may have something special brewing on defense, and if the offense can display some gradual improvement as the season goes on, watch out for this team in the 2025 NFL Season.