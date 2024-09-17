3 monumental changes the Denver Broncos must eventually make
The Denver Broncos are kind of a mess right now, so it's clear that they'll need to make some monumental changes at some point. They can definitely figure it out. This team started 1-5 last year and finished the season 7-4 with a bottom-10 QB in Russell Wilson.
The Broncos will be fine, but it may again be a slow start for the team. Even if Denver gets their season turned around, and even if rookie QB Bo Nix plays well, the Broncos are still going to have to make some tough decisions. Some of these decisions may blow it up their face, but they also may benefit them for the long-term.
Let's dive into three huge changes the Broncos must eventually make.
3 monumental changes the Denver Broncos must eventually make
Bring in multiple big-time names at wide receiver
The Denver Broncos will again have to make some major changes at wide receiver, as none of them can consistently separate at the moment. They must bring in two big-time names at least, and perhaps one of them could be in free agency. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins is set to hit the open market in 2025, so he could be a target.
The Broncos could then double-dip at WR in the 2025 NFL Draft with a top prospect like Luther Burden, Tetairoa McMillian, Emeka Egbuka, or Tez Johnson, who is very close to Bo Nix. Denver can't just hope that this unit figures it out.
And they may also have to say goodbye to one or more players in this unit like they did this past offseason when they traded Jerry Jeudy and cut Tim Patrick. Courtland Sutton is probably not going to be with the team in 2025 if you asked me right now. And I would not be surprised if one of Devaughn Vele or Josh Reynolds is not here in 2025 as well.
The Broncos must get some play-makers at this position. Having a game-changer at WR is increasingly becoming more important. I trust that the Broncos will get this unit improved in 2025.