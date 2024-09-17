Here's how to fix the Denver Broncos WR room in the 2025 offseason
The Denver Broncos clearly need to fix their wide receiver room, so let's cover how they should do that in 2025 here. Wide receiver may end up being the team's biggest need when the next offseason rolls around, and at this rate, it may be a surprise to see George Paton still with the team. Many of his decisions during his tenure with the Denver Broncos have really hurt the team.
There really isn't anything that Paton can latch onto at this point to argue for his job in my opinion. Sean Payton should seek to bring one of his own guys in to try and fix this roster. The WR position should get a lot of attention in 2025, and I've outlined a few steps the team can take to fix the room.
Step 1: Trade Courtland Sutton for whatever you can get
At this point, the Denver Broncos simply need to move on from Courtland Sutton. He broke out all the way back in 2019, but tore his ACL in 2020 and has just not been able to regain the 2019 form since. He's slowly aging and is not someone the Broncos should look to keep around. They should take the same approach they did with Jerry Jeudy and just get what they can for him.
Sutton definitely has had his moments in Denver, and his 2023 season was perhaps the best of his career. However, Denver needs to continue the youth movement and turn the page. Courtland Sutton largely played well for the Broncos since being drafted back in 2018, but when the team gets to the end of the season, it'll be time for the WR to go.
Getting a late-round pick is probably all Denver will be able to get.