Denver Broncos picks and predictions for the next three games in 2024
The Denver Broncos have a challenging three games coming up. Let's make our picks an predictions for those games. The Broncos are 0-2 for a second straight season and it feels like this team is going to be a lot worse in 2024 than they were in the beginning part of 2023.
Sure, the season can turn around, and even an 0-2 start would not prevent Denver from finishing with a winning record. QB Bo Nix did play a lot better in Week 2. He threw two interceptions, but one of them was on the last play.
But Nix seemed a lot more settled and comfortable in the pocket and made many more downfield throws. He also again led the team in rushing and is actually on pace to run for over 500 yards in the 2024 NFL Season.
Let's try to predict the Denver Broncos next three games.
Week 3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be a lot better than expected, and they get to host the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The Bucs have shut down the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions offense across the first two weeks and were able to go into Detroit and come out with a win.
The Bucs are a dangerous team, and QB Baker Mayfield is playing his tail off. This feels like another disappointing Broncos loss, but I guess there is always a chance that the team figures it out in Week 3. I really don't like Denver's chances and don't believe there is much of a path for this team to win the game.
The run game is going to struggle to get going and Bo Nix won't be done any favors from his wide receivers.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 24-10, Bo Nix throws his first touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds and throws another interception.
Week 4 @ New York Jets
The Broncos will then travel to MetLife to play the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season. Through two games, the Jets don't look all that great and their defense is definitely not as good as many thought it would be. Still, though, on paper, the Jets are a huge mismatch, as the Broncos just do not have the talent that New York does.
But QB Aaron Rodgers is a shell of his former self in terms of mobility, and with Nathaniel Hackett on the other sideline, the Broncos will have a chance no matter what. The team is also without pass-rusher Haason Reddick, and one of their best young rushers, Jermain Johnson, is now going to be out with a torn Achilles.
The Broncos may not have to deal with a very threatening Jets defensive front. And Denver's defense has been pretty solid through two games. I am going to shatter the optimism barrier and predict a Denver Broncos win.
Prediction: Broncos win 20-17, Javonte Williams and the run game somehow figure it out.
Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders upset the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 2, which is just scary. The Raiders lost a pretty pathetic Week 1 game against the LA Chargers but did show a lot of grit on Sunday. The Broncos aren't a better team than the Raiders at this point, and I wish that was flipped. Through four games, the Broncos will enter this Week 5 contest at 1-3.
Getting to 2-3 would be a massive accomplishment, but the Raiders feel like they may have figured something out. Their defense was definitely keeping the Ravens offense in check for most of the game, and even at home, the Broncos offense wasn't able to get anything going in Week 2.
This feels like a loss, but I have maintained that I believe Denver can beat the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Season. Can Denver really win two games in a row and get to 2-3 before the meat of their schedule? Why not; let's be bold here.