Latest Broncos loss again furthers idea team needs to make a move at receiver
The Denver Broncos again got no help from their wide receivers in Week 2, so this furthers the idea that they need to make a move at the position. The Broncos wide receivers are going to continue being a problem throughout the season, and while there isn't much left on the free agency market, the Broncos must at least try something different.
The team's WRs just cannot consistently separate, and trotting out the same unit week after week is just going to continue to make life hard for rookie QB Bo Nix. Nix did actually play a lot better in Week 2. He seemed a lot more comfortable in the pocket, made way more downfield throws, and it felt like the game was slowing down for him a bit.
The end zone interception was rough, and we can't really fault him for throwing an INT on the last play of the game.
Nix is going to endure a rough rookie season with this play-making unit, and on the free agency market, Hunter Renfrow and Michael Thomas are still out there. Both are past their prime, but at some point, you have to take a chance, right? Both are former Pro Bowl, 1,000-yard players, and at the very least could end up being some depth options.
Josh Reynolds is the Broncos leading WR through two weeks, and that just won't cut it. You hit a point where rock-bottom is in view, so there really is no harm in trying to make an external signing or two. Neither Renfrow nor Thomas would be long-term solutions, but there is always a chance they can provide a spark in the passing game.
And the Broncos will never know if they can unless they give it a shot. In my opinion, both Renfrow and Thomas would be Denver Broncos on Monday. The team simply cannot keep at it with this current WR room. Renfrow is a very good route-runner, and when Thomas was at his peak, he was the best WR in football.
The Broncos will need to make at least one major move at the position in the coming offseason, though. They may be able to sign someone like Tee Higgins, who is set to be a free agent in 2025. And based on how they are playing, they could also draft someone like Luther Burden or Tetairoa McMillian, the two best wide receivers in college football.
The hope is that Sean Payton gets aggressive with this unit in the offseason, but in the meantime, there is no reason to not make a move now.