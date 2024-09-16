3 Broncos players who need to be benched after Week 2 loss to Steelers
The Denver Broncos are 0-2 and quickly the only winless team in the AFC West early in the 2024 season after falling 13-6 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offensively, the game was as ugly as the final score indicated with the Broncos struggling to run the ball consistently, struggling to convert in the red zone, and just generally playing inefficient football for four quarters.
Although we saw the passing game make some strides in Week 2, it was still an ugly loss in a variety of ways for this team.
Which players need to be benched -- if even just for the short term -- after what we all just witnessed?
Javonte Williams tops Broncos who need to be benched after Week 2 loss to Steelers
1. Javonte Williams, RB
The Denver Broncos have been spinning their wheels with Javonte Williams for over a year now. Williams didn't look like his rookie self when he came back from a major knee injury last year, and he hasn't looked good yet again this year.
Williams led the Broncos with just 11 carries against the Steelers, but had an abysmal 17 yards rushing for an average of 1.5 yards per carry. In the passing game, Williams at least contributed a little bit more with five catches (which also sadly led the team) for 48 yards and a nice scamper late in the game.
Unfortunately, Williams' touches came at the expense of Tyler Badie, whose lone carry on the day went for an extremely impressive 16 yards. The Broncos might need to start thinking about rotating Badie in the mix more often.
2. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB
Another running back who is just not maximizing his touches right now is Jaleel McLaughlin, a player who has been a feel-good story as an impressive undrafted free agent in 2023. McLaughlin made some plays as a rookie but Sean Payton is giving away his offensive gameplan when McLaughlin is on the field.
McLaughlin was horrendous against the Seahawks with a variety of negative plays, including a game-altering fumble, and he wasn't much better against the Steelers.
Although McLaughlin has some burst when he finds a crease, he had just six yards on three carries in this game and was way too easily bottled up when the Broncos gave him opportunities.
3. Greg Dulcich, TE
The Broncos are stuck between a rock and a hard place with Greg Dulcich. He definitely has some talent in the passing game, but Dulcich has been unavailable for the majority of his first two seasons in the NFL, and he might as well have not been available against the Steelers.
Dulcich had at least two really bad dropped passes against the Steelers and finished the game with three receptions on a whopping eight targets. The Broncos tried to get him the ball and it just wasn't working, including once on an ugly tight end screen that went nowhere.
It might be time for the Broncos to call on someone like Lucas Krull or veteran Donald Parham, who is currently sitting on the practice squad. Although the team really likes Nate Adkins, he's not doing anything in the passing game to help and neither is Adam Trautman.