Sean Payton should consider major play-calling change to spark the offense
The Denver Broncos offense could not inspire anyone to get out of bed, so they should consider making a major play-calling change. Denver is now 0-2 on the season and has scored one offensive touchdown through two games. It's definitely been tough-sledding thus far, but at the very least, the defense does seem improved and the special teams is still doing their job at a high level.
The major issue has been the offense, and is does genuinely feel like if the Broncos can fix that unit, this team is going to be in a good spot. There just aren't any major concerns with the defense or the special teams, so I guess credit goes to those units for doing their jobs.
Well, while the Broncos have a below-average group of play-makers on offense, the play-calling at times from Sean Payton seems suspect.
He keeps talking about, for example, how they need to get WR Marvin Mims Jr the ball more, but why hasn't he been schemed open? Why aren't they manufacturing touches? The run game is also one dimensional and it feels like there is no creativity there either.
The worst-case scenario here is that Payton's time as an "offensive genius" might be up in the NFL. I don't want to believe it, but through two weeks, he's not done himself any favors. Denver may have the next great offensive genius on their coaching staff, and I would not see much harm in giving quarterbacks coach Davis Webb a shot at calling the plays in Week 3.
Webb surely spends the most time of anyone in that building with the quarterbacks and has played the position in the NFL before. He's been touted as one of the brightest coaches on the Broncos staff and is definitely going to be a head coach one day.
Unless something major changes, the team should consider a shift in play-callers. Denver may not be able to improve their personnel situation on offense given we are in a season and all the top free agents are gone, so one of the only things there is left to do is to give someone not named Sean Payton a chance to call plays.
Shifting play-callers is something that does happen in the NFL. In many instances, play-calling shifts from head coach to the coordinator and vise versa. Payton seems to be quite stubborn, so he may not want to make this move, but I think we can all see that something must change.