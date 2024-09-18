3 players not on the roster who could save the Denver Broncos in 2025
The Denver Broncos are going to bring in a ton of change next offseason, and these three players currently not on the team could help save the franchise. The team has some clear needs on both sides of the ball that they could end up addressing next offseason in the 2025 NFL Draft and in free agency.
Luckily, the Broncos should have a good bit of cap space and should also have their first and second-round picks as well, so there is light at the end of the tunnel. Between the 2025 free agency period and the NFL Draft, could these three players not on the roster save the Broncos in 2025?
Connor Williams, C
The Denver Broncos may need to again invest big-time in their offensive line. The team could lose left tackle Garett Bolles in free agency in 2025. At that point, he'd be entering his age-33 season, so the writing is probably on the wall for the Broncos to go in a different direction.
The team lost Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency and are currently starting Luke Wattenberg, who has been serviceable through two games in the 2024 NFL Season. However, I will again keep beating the Connor Williams horse here. The Broncos should have signed him this offseason, but he ended up going to the Seattle Seahawks.
He's set to be a free agent right now unless the Seahawks would lock him up for the long-term. To me, Williams is a top-10 center in the NFL and could really elevate the play of the interior offensive line with Cushenberry long gone.
And with the Broncos likely not bringing Bolles back, they could end up starting a rookie at left tackle in 2025. This may force them to invest a bit more into the offensive line, and the clear place to improve is at center. Connor Williams makes a lot of sense for the Broncos.