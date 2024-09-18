3 Denver Broncos already playing their way into a new contract in 2025
The Denver Broncos may have a few players who are already making a case for new contracts in the 2025 NFL Offseason. While the Broncos are 0-2, the sky is not falling. This team started 1-5 in the 2023 NFL Season and managed to finish with eight wins. They'll get this thing moving in the right direction soon, and they could play spoiler in Week 3 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Through two weeks, a few Broncos players already stick out as being extremely deserving of new contracts. Yes, it's been just two weeks, but their play is standing out, and there could be every reason in the book to keep them around beyond this year and on more long-term deals.
Which three players are playing their way into new contracts from the Broncos in 2025?
Zach Allen, DL
Zach Allen has been on fire this year, and could finish the year as one of the best defensive linemen in all of football. He ranks fourth in the NFL in pressures through two weeks according to PFF and is just disrupting plays with regularity.
The cool thing with Allen is that he is still just 27 years old and has played every year of his NFL career in Vance Joseph's defense, so him beginning to blossom in 2024 is not a surprise. Furthermore, ESPN's own rankings have Allen as the best pass-rush defensive tackle in the NFL through two weeks
He signed a three-year deal with Denver last offseason, and many people hammered the Broncos for the deal. But through a year and two games, the Broncos clearly made the right decisions in moving on from Dre'Mont Jones in favor of Allen, who is simply a better player. Allen would be entering the last year of his contract in 2025, so my guess is that Denver could add on another two years in the offseason and keep him locked up through 2027.
Zach Allen is turning into one of the very best defensive linemen in the NFL and is a primary reason why Denver's DL has been so good thus far in 2024.