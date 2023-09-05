Sean Payton's record against every team the Broncos face in 2023
Has Sean Payton a good head-to-head history against the coaches the Denver Broncos face in the 2023-24 NFL season?
Following a disastrous 5-12 win-loss record 2022 season, the Denver Broncos traded for Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton.
The Broncos traded a 2023 NFL Draft first-round draft pick and a 2024 NFL Draft second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for Payton and a 2024 NFL Draft third-round pick. Payton became the 7th head coach to be traded, with the hopes of him turning things around for the Broncos after not having an over 0.500 win-loss record since the 2016-2017 season, and not making the Playoffs since the 2015-2016 season (Super Bowl 50 Championship). Payton is an offensive mastermind, someone that can really turn things around in a positive way for Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos.
With that being said, let's take a look at Sean's win-loss record against every team the Broncos will face in the 2023-24 NFL season...
Raiders (Weeks 1 and 17):
Sean Payton has played four times against the Raiders and has a 2-2 win-loss record. Payton won his first two games and lost in the last two. Can the fifth time Sean faces the Raiders be a win? It is Sean's official head coaching debut with the Denver Broncos, week 1, at home, divisional matchup... get your popcorn ready, because it will be a fun one. Denver travels to Vegas to close the season, in week 18. It will be the first matchup between Payton and McDaniels, with Josh as a head coach, as Payton did not face Denver when McDaniels was the head coach.
Commanders (Week 2):
Sean Payton has played eight times against the Commanders (previously Redskins and Washington Football Team). He has a 4-4 win-loss record. Payton lost his first two matchups against Washington, won the next one, lost two consecutive games, and then won the last three. Ron Rivera is a familiar face for Sean, as he previously was the head coach for the Carolina Panthers, a Saints' division rival, so they have faced him on multiple occasions. Since Rivera joined Carolina, he faced Payton 16 times in the regular season. Payton won 10.
Dolphins (Week 3):
Sean Payton has played three times against the Miami Dolphins. He has a 2-1 win-loss record. Payton won his first two matchups against Miami, both on the road, and lost the last one at home. Payton will have his first matchup against the second-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Can he make it 3-0 in Miami? It will be Payton's first official road game as the Broncos head coach.
Bears (Week 4):
Sean Payton has played in the regular season against the Bears seven times and has a 5-2 win-loss record. Lost both in Chicago. Won two at home, and the other three on the road. Payton will face second-year head coach Matt Eberflus for the first time. Eberflus, a long-time defensive assistant for multiple teams has faced Payton, but never as a head coach.
Jets (Week 5):
Sean Payton has played against the New York Jets three times and won all three. Two at home, and the other one on the road. Payton has already faced Saleh, as the last time he played against the Jets, Saleh was in his first season as New York's head coach. Payton won episode one. Episode two will be a very interesting one after all the Nathaniel Hackett and Sean's comments drama. Get your popcorn ready, because this will be a great one.
Chiefs (Weeks 6 and 8):
Sean Payton has played against the Chiefs four times. He won the first one on the road and lost the next three (two at home, one on the road). Like Payton, Andy Reid is one of the longest-active head coaches in the NFL, both Super Bowl Champions and future Hall of Famers. Denver plays KC on the road in Thursday Night Football, and then at home. Can the Broncos finally defeat Patrick Mahomes?