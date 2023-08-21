Sean Payton is pleased with Russell Wilson, and no other opinion matters
As Sean Payton and Russell Wilson go, the Denver Broncos go. There are not two more important people in Denver sports right now than these two men, and Payton is pleased with his QB. Yeah, but this random Twitter user has told me that Russell Wilson is washed up! Well, one of the best offensive coaches perhaps in NFL history is pleased with his quarterback, and at the end of the day, Payton's opinion is the only one that matters.
The Denver Broncos lost their second preseason game a few days ago, but the offense showed noticeable improvement from week one to week two, and Russell Wilson looked a lot better, working within the offense and showing off his old self using his legs. Sean Payton is constantly asked about his quarterback, and for good reason.
Wilson looked like a JV quarterback last year, and there seem to be many reasons for that depending on who you ask. Between a lack of offensive identity, Wilson at a heavier playing weight, and injuries to his lat and hamstring, the veteran QB was a shell of his former self. Now having lost 15 pounds, getting healthy, and playing in an offensive that will maximize his strengths, Wilson seems to be back to his old self.
Payton is on record recently saying that he thought Wilson looked "sharp" in the Broncos' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
In a sit-down interview with Kay Adams, Payton is also on record talking up his quarterback. Here are some snippets of that interview:
What sticks out as being most notable is that Sean Payton has taken note of Russell Wilson's mobility and has talked that up as well. At the end of the day, Sean Payton's opinion matters the most. I personally could not care less what this random Twitter user says, or some "armchair GM" has to say. Many people like to stir up drama for clicks, and I'm sure some have voiced their negative opinions on Wilson for all to hear, but Payton himself seems to be very pleased with Russell Wilson thus far.
Now, this could all change when the regular season begins, but for now, things are looking up. There are surely a ton of things on offense for the Denver Broncos to improve on, but there was a clear level of improvement from week one to week two of the preseason. Hearing Payton say what he's said about Russell Wilson recently is very encouraging.