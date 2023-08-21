Denver Broncos top-graded players in preseason game vs. 49ers
Who were the top-graded Denver Broncos players in the team's loss vs. the 49ers?
By Jordan Lopez
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their grades for the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers as the Denver Broncos lost, 20-21.
The grading system from PFF is a great tool for fans to know who did and did not play well during the game. While the grades can be inconsistent, many people should take the grades they provide as a baseline for how they performed.
In this case, I will be reviewing a few of the top-graded players for the Broncos, mixed in with some other players that played well despite grade discrepancies. Again, fans should not take these grades for certain because the grading system has shown to be inconsistent from player to player.
Nonetheless, let's take a deeper dive into who stood out for the Broncos in their second preseason game.
Top-graded Denver Broncos players vs. 49ers
RG - Quinn Meinerz
The protection up front was much improved in the second preseason game, and one of the standouts amongst the offensive line was Quinn Meinerz.
The tape backs up the grade PFF provided Meinerz, as he was rated the second-best player on the offense against the 49ers. He totaled 23 snaps and allowed zero pressures against a deep San Francisco defensive line.
Meinerz was graded second behind Ben Powers as the best run blocker for Denver. Not surprising to see that as he has made a living under the run game and mauling defenders. Sean Payton should be extremely pleased with the tape on Meinerz because he also played well in the passing game.
PFF graded Meinerz as the second-best pass blocker for the Broncos, only behind Will Sherman. In this case, the grades do match up with the performance as Meinerz had a great showing in the second preseason game.
OLB - Jonathon Cooper
A player that played well despite being graded poorly was Jonathon Cooper. He was making plays on the field as he totaled 19 snaps in the game.
PFF graded him as the 10th-best player on the defense, but he played much better than that. Cooper recorded a sack and one hurry against the 49ers.
Cooper stood out on the screen as he seemed to be quicker and faster on that defensive line. He was getting to the quarterback well and making the offensive line work. Cooper had that great red-zone sack on Brock Purdy early in the first half.