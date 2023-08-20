Russell Wilson flashes on opening drive against 49ers
Russell Wilson only plays one drive and flashes in his second preseason game
By Jordan Lopez
In his second preseason game under Sean Payton, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson appears to be getting more comfortable within the new system.
Wilson only played in the opening drive as Payton gave Jarrett Stidham reps with the first-string offense for the rest of the first quarter. Nonetheless, Wilson did not disappoint.
Wilson recorded in his only drive of the game:
- 3-6 for 24 yards
- 25 yards rushing on three attempts
- No turnovers
Fans may look at that statline above and not think much of it, but it does not tell the full story. Javonte Williams dropped the first pass of the game (screen pass to open up the drive), which made his completion percentage drop to 50 percent.
Another play that failed him statistically was a great read-option run Wilson had for 15 yards. It got called back due to a holding call on Courtland Sutton.
Statistics can paint a different narrative for everyone, but Wilson shined in his only drive of the game. He was moving well and used his legs early and often. On the second play of the game, Wilson scrambles out of the pocket and hits Williams for a first down.
On the first 3rd down opportunity to move the chains, Wilson scrambles for 17 yards to keep the drive alive. It's been mentioned how great Wilson looks (physically) and it showed on the opening drive.
Wilson had a nice completion to the rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr for about eight yards to get the offense into a third and manageable. The next play was an incomplete pass intended to Jerry Jeudy, which ended the drive with a 48-yard field goal.
After all, Wilson played well in his second preseason game under his new head coach. It appears that he is getting more and more comfortable within the offense. It wasn't a flawless and perfect drive by any means, but the statistics do not indicate how well he played in the opening drive.