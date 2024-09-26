Sean Payton can convince many of Broncos vision with Week 4 win
By Jack Ramsey
Sean Payton bought himself a good deal more trust and faith from Broncos Country with the team's massive week three win in Tampa Bay, clubbing the Buccaneers to the tune of a 26-7 victory. Bo Nix looked comfortable, Tyler Badie turned in the team's best rushing performance of the year, the defensive front sacked Baker Mayfield seven times, and the defense generated two turnovers. The Broncos never trailed and dominated the game from kickoff to the final whistle.
The Broncos seemed like a team that Sean Payton had envisioned when he took the job in Denver: an opportunistic passing game that focused on staying in front of the chains and a running game that could flow either through the quarterback or one of multiple capable running backs. On the defensive side, they used various looks, mixed-up coverages, and disguised pass rushes, and were able to disrupt the quarterback on a three-man, and even a two-man (!!!) rush.
It was the most complete game that the Broncos have played in quite some time, and you'd have to look back to the Vic Fangio days to find a more complete Broncos victory.
Denver Broncos, Sean Payton facing toughest test yet in Week 4?
The Broncos now face a tough test this week: aside from being a west-cost team playing in the early window on Sunday, they now face an Aaron Rogers-led Jets team that is off to a solid 2-1 start. Rogers is finally healthy, the Jets defense is once again one of the better units in the NFL, and the team finally seems to have some hope. Following a week one loss to the 49ers, New York has won two in a row, including a convincing week three win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
If the Broncos can take their Week 4 matchup from the Jets, Sean Payton should have loads of Broncos fans believing in his vision. To beat the Jets, the Broncos will need to do much of the same that they did in Week 3: a balanced offense that runs through the arm and legs of Nix, and a complementary running game that can keep the Jets on their toes. The Broncos were able to stay ahead of the chains, minimized their pre-play motion that resulted in behind-the-line screens, and pushed the ball downfield early.
A Broncos victory would also give Payton a win over Nate Hackett, who he made clear left a lot on the table in Denver. There is a lot on the line for the Broncos in week four, but a victory could do a ton for the future of this team, as well as any playoff hopes they carry into the heart of the season.