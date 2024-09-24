Broncos have a chance to get revenge on Nathaniel Hackett, Jets in Week 4
One of the lasting images from the 2023 season for the Denver Broncos was, unfortunately, former head coach Nathaniel Hackett leaving the field with his arms lifted in triumph as the Jets beat the Broncos in the Mile High City. The Broncos had a chance late in that game to make a comeback but Russell Wilson was stripped from behind and the Jets returned the fumble for six points.
Hackett was honored after the game with a game ball and the Jets really wanted to beat the Broncos badly last season after Sean Payton's comments about how poorly coached the Broncos were under Hackett.
Many on the Jets felt that Sean Payton had crossed a line when he made some of the comments that he did. Their perception was that Payton took the liberty to kick Hackett while he was down, so they wanted to win that game last year badly for Hackett.
And to their credit, they did. The Jets contributed significantly to the early season embarrassment for the Denver Broncos, and the Broncos have a chance to exact a measure of revenge here in Week 4 with a road trip to New Jersey on deck.
Broncos, Sean Payton can get revenge on Hackett, Jets in Week 4
The Jets made it a point to make sure they weren't fans of Sean Payton last year, especially some of the players on their roster. Aaron Rodgers was outspoken in defense of Nathaniel Hackett as was another former Packer (and Bronco) Billy Turner.
The Jets enjoyed their win over the Broncos last year, but they actually ended up only winning seven games compared to the Broncos' eight. So I guess the Broncos had the last laugh, in a way. But this road trip to take on the Jets may carry some personal weight for Sean Payton and a number of Broncos. Even though he won't be playing in the game, Broncos backup QB Zach Wilson was just dumped this offseason by the Jets, as was Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.
It seems like the Jets have let bygones be bygones when it comes to Payton's comments last year, as that hasn't been brought up a single time yet this year, but it's tough to get that image of Hackett leaving the field in Denver so triumphantly out of my head. It was really bothersome the fact that he did such a poor job in Denver and somehow felt like he had the clearance to be anything but humble in victory that particular day.
We'll see how things go this time around as the Broncos look to win two in a row and end the month of September on a high note.