Sean Payton says quiet part out loud about Broncos' performance around Bo Nix

Bo Nix got no help from his WRs today vs. Seattle



Top guy in creating separation was Vele with 4.35 yards, followed by:



Dulcich with 3.92

Sutton with 2.48

Reynolds with 2.15

Lil'Jordan was at 1.58 at halftime



I understand Nix was shaky and it was expected, but man this… pic.twitter.com/3S1RiAHWEr