Russell Wilson's Madden 25 rating is laughably close to current Broncos QB
Madden 25 has now officially unveiled their quarterback ratings, and former Broncos QB Russell Wilson's rating is laughably close to this current Broncos QB. People do sometimes make a big deal out of Madden ratings, and I would say that some of the ratings they gave to certain QBs are just flat-out wrong, no matter how you slice it.
But I want to focus on something quite funny with the ratings, as it does kind of tell you what the consensus opinion is on former Denver Broncos QB, Russell Wilson. The Broncos swung a trade for Wilson two years ago and cut him at the end of the 2024 NFL Season. Ultimately, it was the right move for Denver to make, as it just was not going to work out with Sean Payton.
The Broncos shifted their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft, and with the 12th pick, took Bo Nix from Oregon. Well, Nix himself got a pretty understandable Madden overall rating of 71, but Russell Wilson's rating is just five measly points higher at 76.
Wilson is tied with Caleb Williams at 76, and he is below QBs like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. A handful of points below Russell Wilson is Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix, who is tied with Daniel Jones, Desmond Ridder, and JJ McCarthy at 71, and is above guys like Jameis Winston, Michael Penix Jr, Sam Darnold, and Jacoby Brissett.
Honestly, Bo Nix's rating is pretty solid if you ask me, but the fact that Russell Wilson is just five points higher is absolutely comical. It's clear that Wilson was a shell of his former self, and his decline from superstardom was quite steep. The former QB signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and he is currently trying to return from a calf injury he suffered while pushing a sled of all things.
It's definitely not a good sign that the Steelers expected starting QB is already hurt, but Wilson is someone who takes insane care of his body, so my thought is he returns just fine from this injury. However, him being rated a 76 in Madden 25 while Bo Nix is rated a 71 is simply funny.