Broncos QB Bo Nix gets absolutely disrespected by Madden rating
The Denver Broncos are no strangers to negative headlines in the 2024 offseason. Not many in the NFL world have been big fans of what the team has been doing, starting early on in the offseason with the decision to cut Russell Wilson along with moving on from a number of other notable players. Now that Madden 25 player ratings are starting to trickle out, should any of us be surprised that the Broncos have been disrespected once again?
Absolutely not.
If you check out the list of the top 32 quarterback ratings in the latest Madden video game, you'll notice something pretty staggering: Bo Nix isn't on the list at all.
Broncos QB Bo Nix not included in top 32 quarterbacks on Madden 25
There are a number of hysterical aspects to that ranking list that don't include Bo Nix as well. Why is Packers QB Jordan Love not among the top 10 quarterbacks after finishing 2nd in the league in passing TD and 9th in QBR last season?
Are we serious with Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton on the list?
How is Panthers quarterback Bryce Young still a 73 overall after what we saw from him last season?
Nix apparently just missed the cut here with a 71 overall rating in the game. At least they didn't put him in the 60s somewhere. Nix was not on the top 32 list, but they also left off first-round picks at the QB position like Falcons rookie Michael Penix Jr. and Vikings rookie JJ McCarthy. I guess Madden is just being brutal on the rookies.
Of note to Denver Broncos fans, not only does Russell Wilson have a higher rating than Bo Nix (76 overall) but so does Justin Fields (75 overall). Both Steelers quarterbacks have higher ratings than Denver's prized first-round pick, and the Broncos didn't place anyone in the top 32.
Over the years, Madden player ratings have become more and more harsh overall. There's no doubt that rookies are graded in such a way that they don't all just instantly come in and dominate at the NFL level, but you can tell just how brutal these ratings are when someone like CJ Stroud -- who had the best TD to INT ratio in the league last year -- is only rated an 81 overall in the game.
Russell Wilson being rated a 76 overall is a huge fall from where he once was, and the fact that Justin Fields is at a 75 overall right behind him speaks to Wilson's decline.
We'll see how much Nix can change his Madden rating throughout the course of the season, but as Stroud's rating indicates, he could play at an otherworldly level and still be disrespected by the game.