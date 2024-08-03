Former big name free agent cut in Broncos 53-man roster prediction
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has maintained all offseason that the goal of training camp is to arrive at the correct 53-man roster. The Broncos have been practicing for over a week at this point and although it's still extremely early, you can start to see the roster picture coming into frame.
There are still going to be some really interesting roster battles taking place over the course of preseason games where guys can obviously separate themselves in game situations, but where do things stand after the first week or so of training camp?
Let's take a look at what an initial 53-man roster could look like given what we have seen and heard coming out of practices, as well as looking at some of the toughest potential cuts on the roster right now.
Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction one week into training camp
Specialists: 3 (3/53)
- Wil Lutz, kicker
- Trenton Gill, punter
- Mitchell Fraboni, long snapper
There is only one competition ongoing among the specialists at Denver Broncos training camp right now, and it's at the punter position. Riley Dixon was brought back last offseason by the Broncos, but they were quick to scoop up former 7th-round pick Trenton Gill when he was let go by the Bears. There haven't been a ton of updates on this competition over the course of camp, but early indications are that these two guys aren't far apart.
In that case, the edge almost always goes to the younger guy.
Quarterbacks: 3 (6/53)
- Bo Nix
- Jarrett Stidham
- Zach Wilson
Although there are some people out there who don't feel the Broncos will take three quarterbacks into the regular season, I do believe keeping three was always in the cards after trading for Zach Wilson. The Broncos are intrigued by Wilson's talent and unless he has been a complete flop in training camp, I still see them keeping him on the roster and continuing to develop him as the potential QB2 behind Bo Nix next year.
Running backs: 4 (10/53)
- Javonte Williams
- Jaleel McLaughlin
- Audric Estimé
- Nate Adkins (TE/FB)
This is where we start to get into the realm of making the toughest cuts. It is going to be brutal for the Broncos to potentially cut Samaje Perine, who was one of their top free agent pickups a season ago. Perine barely surpassed 50 carries last year, however, and it seems like the majority of the work at running back is going to Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin this coming season.
The Broncos also value Audric Estimé highly and he could end up being the third back in line for work.
Another surprise cut here could be fullback Michael Burton, but the Broncos might not keep him cut for long. They could bring Burton back as a veteran addition to the practice squad and activate him as wanted/needed. You've got to play roster gymnastics however you can.
Wide receivers: 6 (16/53)
- Courtland Sutton
- Tim Patrick
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Josh Reynolds
- Troy Franklin
- Devaughn Vele
I keep going back and forth on who the Denver Broncos will keep for what I believe will be the sixth and final wide receiver spot on the active roster. There is a pretty good chance we could see the Broncos try and shuffle Lil'Jordan Humphrey up and down off the practice squad so this roster spot here could be about keeping a receiver they really like for the future as well as potentially keeping another return specialist on the roster.
We could see Jalen Virgil in this spot, Michael Bandy, or Brandon Johnson. Heck, LJ Humphrey could still end up on the 53. For now, it does seem like the Broncos really like Devaughn Vele, and this spot could truly be deemed as a "flavor of the day" until we start to see someone really separate themselves in preseason games.
Tight ends: 3 (19/53)
- Adam Trautman
- Greg Dulcich
- Lucas Krull
With the inclusion of Nate Adkins in this projection, you effectively have four tight ends on the roster but these three guys are all locks to make it if they're healthy. Adam Trautman does a little bit of everything well, Greg Dulcich looks like he could be a game changer, and Lucas Krull might be an ace up Sean Payton's sleeve.
Offensive Line: 8 (27/53)
- Garett Bolles
- Ben Powers
- Quinn Meinerz
- Mike McGlinchey
- Luke Wattenberg
- Alex Forsyth
- Alex Palczewski
- Calvin Throckmorton
I would have had nine players on this list but Quinn Bailey just went down with a season-ending injury. The Broncos could very well carry nine offensive linemen on the active roster but it all depends what players they feel they could potentially sneak onto the practice squad. The top six players on the offensive line should be the four solidified starters as well as the two guys competing for the starting center job (Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth).
Beyond that, it's hard to project. Alex Palczewski was someone the Broncos were really high on last year and he seems to have a really good shot at replacing Quinn Bailey. Calvin Throckmorton has positional versatility and gives the Broncos a veteran with experience.
Defensive line: 6 (33/53)
- Zach Allen
- DJ Jones
- John Franklin-Myers
- Malcolm Roach
- Angelo Blackson
- Eyioma Uwazurike
Keeping Eyioma Uwazurike is probably my biggest "reach" on this roster prediction. I just get the impression that Sean Payton and the Broncos are really excited to welcome him back whenever he's reinstated. Whenever we see Uwazurike back on the field, it's going to be interesting to find out what kind of shape he's in and how much of a factor he could end up being.
Keep this in mind: The Broncos don't have DJ Jones or Angelo Blackson under contract beyond this season. Keeping Uwazurike is a move not just for 2024, but 2025 and beyond.
Edge rusher: 5 (38/53)
- Baron Browning
- Jonathon Cooper
- Nik Bonitto
- Jonah Elliss
- Thomas Incoom
The top four edge players are set in stone for the Broncos, but there is a competition ongoing for that fifth spot (if they keep five). Thomas Incoom has made an impression at training camp, and according to those watching practices, he's basically averaging a sack per day.
If he can start racking up sacks in the preseason, he's going to be included on the 53. The biggest competition right now seems to be from UFL star Dondrea Tillman, who should be considered a practice squad priority at the very least.
Linebacker: 4 (42/53)
- Alex Singleton
- Jonas Griffith
- Cody Barton
- Justin Strnad
Four linebackers on the 53-man roster seems super light, but that's how it goes when you have six defensive linemen and five edge rushers. Do the Broncos even have five players worthy of a 53-man roster spot at this position group?
The player to watch in preseason games here is Levelle Bailey, who has stood out on a number of occasions this offseason. Sean Payton had even intimated at one point that Bailey could be in the mix to start at linebacker, though that sentiment seems to have cooled off a bit.
Cornerback: 7 (49/53)
- Pat Surtain II
- Ja'Quan McMillian
- Damarri Mathis
- Riley Moss
- Levi Wallace
- Kris Abrams-Draine
- Tremon Smith
The Broncos won't keep seven cornerbacks unless they feel like they are getting gameday contributions from 100 percent of these guys. Special teams is a huge factor here and that's why Tremon Smith is included in this projection. Not only is Smith one of the Broncos' best gunners on special teams, but he's also potentially a game-changing return specialist.
Safeties: 4 (53/53)
- Brandon Jones
- PJ Locke
- Caden Sterns
- JL Skinner
There is no position on the Broncos' roster that currently concerns me quite as much as the safety position. Brandon Jones is currently out with a hamstring injury. Caden Sterns is still ramping back up into action. We've seen JL Skinner getting some work with the 1st-team defense, however, which is a great sign of his development.
Justin Simmons remains a free agent, but the Broncos bringing him back seems less likely by the day.