Predicting the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster going into training camp
Denver Broncos training camp marks the beginning of a new era at the quarterback position, and will certainly be loaded with intrigue day after day thanks to a lot of competition across the board on this roster.
The Broncos are not expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL this season, but this roster feels a little bit underrated as a whole and could end up surprising a lot of folks. Head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have the next six weeks to make sure they get to the regular season with the best 53 players possible.
Who is making this Denver Broncos roster in 2024?
Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction before training camp
Quarterbacks: 3 (3/53)
- Bo Nix
- Jarrett Stidham
- Zach Wilson
We'll see what the Broncos have in store for the rest of the roster, but keeping just two quarterbacks remains a distinct possibility even after trading for Zach Wilson. Trading for Wilson would seem to give him a real shot at making the roster even though the third quarterback isn't going to be utilized unless in case of emergency, but this is a specific type of situation.
And that specific type of situation is that the Broncos are trying to help Wilson revive his NFL career. They see his talent and they want to develop it. Because of that, I almost wonder if it doesn't matter how rough of an offseason he has. The team's decision to trade for him seems like a minimum of a one year commitment and it's possible Wilson could be the QB2 in 2025 behind Bo Nix.
There's also a possibility we could see the Broncos trade Jarrett Stidham to the highest bidder if they are comfortable rolling into the regular season with Nix and Wilson. There are a lot of possibilities here.
Specialists: 3 (6/53)
- Wil Lutz, kicker
- Riley Dixon, punter
- Mitchell Fraboni, long snapper
Right now, the only competition the Broncos have among their specialist group is at the punter position, where Riley Dixon is facing off in training camp against Trenton Gill. The Broncos brought in Gill after he was let go by the Chicago Bears, and considering he was a recent 7th-round draft pick, that pickup is intriguing.
Dixon had a solid season in 2023 for the Broncos, but maybe the idea of Gill being a kickoff specialist could give him an edge.