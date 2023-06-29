Russell Wilson ranked hilariously low in top 32 QB list for the 2023 season
Pro Football Network ranked the projected starting quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season, and Russell Wilson is ranked hilariously low. This is honestly embarrassing for PFN. I get that many people, perhaps even most people, are low on Russell Wilson after what happened in 2022, but the hate and the "lowness" is getting insane at this point.
PFN ranked the starting QBs in the NFL, and you'd think that at worst, Wilson was probably ranked in the high 20s, right? I've seen a plethora of QB rankings that put Wilson somewhere around 20th. I totally get that, as you can simultaneously be low on the QB but also realize that last year could have easily been an anomaly.
People seem to be quick to forget that Wilson was a top-five QB in the NFL from 2012-2021 with the Seattle Seahawks. Recency bias is a heck of a drug, folks. Well, below you can see the rankings that they tweeted out:
Twenty-eighth???!!!???
They can't be serious, can they? Do they sincerely think that Russell Wilson is the second-worst incumbent starter in the NFL? Besides the fact that about 80% of the list itself is totally wrong, the most wrong part of the list is Russell Wilson being ranked 28th.
Right off the bat, I'd say that Wilson should easily be ranked above Desmond Ridder, Jordan Love (who has done literally nothing in the NFL), Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields, and Jimmy Garoppolo, at least.
We can't be too high on Wilson, because there is the genuine possibility that he is washed up, which I don't want to have to experience. However, even if we're being cautious about Wilson for 2023, he should still be ranked above certain QBs. I think he should be ranked ahead of at least eight QBs on this list, which would then put him around 20th in the NFL.
I think 20th is about as low as you can rank Wilson at this point until he proves otherwise. Besides Wilson, there are also some pretty awful rankings throughout the list. Daniel Jones should not be above Derek Carr, Kyler Murray, Jared Goff, and a few others ranked below him.
Jimmy Garoppolo is definitely several spots too high. Jacoby Brissett has zero business being ranked at 20th. I think Brock Purdy is much too low as well, and what the heck is Dak Prescott doing inside the top seven, especially ahead of Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence?
Man, this is just a bad, bad list.