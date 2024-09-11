Russell Wilson is clearly dodging the Denver Broncos for their Week 2 matchup
Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson may not play in Week 2, as the Pittsburgh Steelers seem poised to start Justin Fields. Wilson injured his calf over the offseason for the Steelers, and may up missing the first two games, paving the way for Justin Fields to get the start against the Denver Broncos.
It's only Tuesday, and Wilson, even with his calf feeling better, is already remaining on the bench with this injury? Doesn't this smell a bit funny to you? To me it does, at least. The second that the Denver Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson, many people speculated where he'd sign, and the Steelers stuck out like a sore thumb in terms of fit.
Well, the signing was made, and Wilson ended up being one of two QB moves the Steelers made. Justin was traded by the Chicago Bears and was seen as the QB2, and Wilson was given the starting nod, at least verbally earlier in the offseason.
The QB is now in his age-36 season in the NFL and has dealt with ailments over the past few seasons. He once was miraculously healthy, not missing a start until the 2021 NFL Season.
His calf injury can be serious, as the calf muscle is close to the Achilles, and with all of your body weight coming down on your calf, it's not hard to see why the Steelers are being cautious with this injury. But think about it; Russell Wilson was given "pole position" in this QB battle and is listed as the top QB on the Steelers depth chart.
And with him apparently feeling better, as this report indicated on Tuesday, why has he already been ruled out? Does Russell Wilson not want to have to deal with the crowd noise? Does he not want to deal with the insane amount of booing from Broncos fans? What is it?
I bet if the Steelers would be gearing up for a playoff game, Russell Wilson would be starting. Perhaps the Steelers are still approaching this situation more cautiously given that it's early in the season, but wouldn't it be just so convenient for Wilson and the Steelers if he suited up for their Week 3 game?
I don't know, man, maybe I am just being a goofy conspiracy theorist here, but it does feel like Russell Wilson has no desire to play in front of the Denver Broncos home crowd.