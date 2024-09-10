Justin Fields starting against the Broncos in Week 2 may not change much
The Denver Broncos may have to go up against Justin Fields when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to down in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. Here is the most recent news, which broke on Tuesday.
Russell Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury that he suffered in the offseason, and being that there is a lot of pressure put on the calf muscle, it is no surprise that Wilson, who is now in his age-36 season in the NFL, won't play.
For Broncos fans, this may be some sad news, as many of us were hoping that the defense could tee off against Wilson in a bit of a revenge game. However, with this recent news breaking, the Broncos should prepare to face Justin Fields for the second season in a row. Last year, the Broncos played the Bears in Chicago, and it looked dicey for a while there, but this was when Denver's defense was still figuring it out.
The Broncos won the game, but barely. Now, Fields is on the Pittsburgh Steelers and was largely seen as the backup QB heading into the 2024 NFL Season, but this calf injury for Wilson will now keep him out of two games to begin 2024. Unfortunately, this could be the beginning of the end for Russell Wilson, who is now on his third team in four seasons.
The Steelers and Justin Fields beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but what Fields did through the air is kind of what Wilson did for the Denver Broncos, so in a way, both QBs are pretty similar. Fields simply did not throw a pass in the middle of the field, as everything was outside of the hashes. Doesn't that sound familar?
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are very similar in their style of play, so the Broncos gameplan on defense really should not change that much. Fields does have a lower ceiling as a passer but does possess a higher ceiling as a runner, so it kind of evens out there. The Broncos defensive front made life difficult for Seahawks QB Geno Smith at times, so with Fields being a significantly worse QB and the Steelers OL also being below average, Denver should again be able to tee off here.
This already feels like a must-win game for the Denver Broncos, and they'll have to again take down Justin Fields for the second season in a row.