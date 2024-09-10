Bo Nix is being unfairly criticized on social media after Week 1 loss
The Denver Broncos rookie QB was and is getting blasted on social media following the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. It almost feels like Nix was the only QB to play poorly on Sunday, but guess what, gang? Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears not only completed a lower percentage of his passes, but failed to hit the 100-yard mark and also was not able to lead an offensive scoring drive.
If we want to be critical of a bad rookie QB performance, let's give Williams some of that energy too. Twitter/X has had a field day with Bo Nix's performance, and it just does not seem at all fair. Most, if not all rookie QBs making their debut in the NFL were going to struggle in the circumstances that Nix was thrown into. It's just a fact, but some of the hate has already gone too far.
Really, Gregg? No mention of how bad Caleb Williams was, but he's jumping on the chance to bash Nix.
"Brutally bad" is a bit overkill, Theo, but as you can probably imagine, he found a way to praise Caleb Williams right after this on his own feed. It's just a bit sickening to see some of the media/NFL thought leaders cover up how bad Caleb Williams was, perhaps since the Bears won at the expense of just bashing the heck out of Bo Nix.
Hopefully going forward, Bo Nix can silence some of these unfair doubters and start to stack some good games. The Broncos host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, and while the Steelers do have a bruising defense, Nix is playing at home and should perform better in a more comfortable environment. I bet the game slows down for him a little and he produces at least one long touchdown drive.
Some of the people quick to social media after his first NFL start may have to backpedal a bit if he plays better in Week 2. It's probably not going to look great, but a gradual improvement is really what you want out of a rookie QB, so this is going to be a process, and we should hopefully see some linear growth to a degree from the rookie passer.
The unfair hating from NFL folks on social media was a bit unnecessary and hopefully they end up back-tracking a bit after Week 2.