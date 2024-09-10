Broncos front office must already get aggressive following Week 1 loss
The Denver Broncos are only 0-1, but it's clear that this front office needs to get aggressive if they hope to save what could be a fun, breakout season. It's not like the Broncos had much of a chance in this game if we're being honest, as it was very likely that the Seattle Seahawks would have won. They did, so it should be no surprise that Denver is 0-1.
However, they have 16 games left and what could be a breakout team. It's clear though after Week 1 that the Denver Broncos have a huge wide receiver problem. And sure, they aren't going to be able to go out and sign the next Justin Jefferson in free agency. However, the team needs to make some immediate change to at least see what is out there.
The Broncos front office in recent years has had this weird trend where they won't really make many in-season free agency signings. They have this overused "next man up" mentality that really hasn't work. Sometimes you just have to go out and sign someone, and I think GM George Paton's "build and develop through the draft" philosophy has gone a bit too far.
To me, at the very least, you have to try and sign someone like Hunter Renfrow, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, or Michael Thomas, the former stud wide receiver from the New Orleans Saints. After making one of those signings, they also need to make rookie WR Troy Franklin active for the Broncos next game.
If it was up to me, the Broncos would trot out Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Josh Reynolds, Hunter Renfrow, and Troy Franklin in Week 2. At the very least, you try something different to see if this group could work. None of the Broncos WRs on the roster right not can consistently gain separation.
And insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. My concern is that the Broncos are going to again trot out the same WR room for Week 2 and just hope that someone magically figures out how to separate in their routes. That isn't going to happen unfortunately, so the Broncos front office must go out and be aggressive here.
I haven't even mentioned Bo Nix's name even once. Wouldn't it be smart to try and surround a QB you want to develop with adequate pass-catchers? Again, what is the harm here in trying something different for the sake of the team and for the sake of Nix's development?