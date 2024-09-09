3 reasons to not worry about Broncos QB Bo Nix after brutal Week 1 performance
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix struggled in his NFL debut, but in other news, the sky is blue and grass is green. Let's not worry about this just yet. If Nix's struggles are present in Week 18, and he looks like the same QB, then we have a problem here.
But jumping to negative conclusions after one game in the NFL is just downright silliness, period.
Bo Nix showed some good things in his NFL debut, but he also showed some things that a rookie QB usually shows. He made several horrible decisions with the football, as his two interceptions were awful throws to say the least. However, not only was this is first real game in the NFL, but it was against one of the more talented defenses on paper and it was in a hostile environment.
Beyond that, here are three legitimate reasons not to worry about Bo Nix after this Week 1 performance.
Rookie QB struggling in debut is normal
Bo Nix is not the first rookie quarterback to struggle in his NFL debut. This happens routinely. Generational QB prospect Caleb Williams did not play as well in Week 1 as Nix did. Other QBs like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and even dating back to Peyton Manning John Elway, and Drew Brees all struggled at the beginning of their careers.
Now yes, if Bo Nix looks the same in Week 18 as he did in Week 1, Denver has a problem, but it's not likely. I mean, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills was legitimately the worst starting QB in football until his breakout season in 20202, which was his third year in the NFL.
Even the great Drew Brees, in his first 28 NFL games, threw just 29 touchdowns against 31 interceptions. Let's have some perspective here and not indict Bo Nix after one game.
Broncos have a deeper problem to no fault of Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos have a wide receiver problem. None of their WRs on the roster can currently separate consistently, and it makes the release of Tim Patrick look more and more confusing. In my opinion, Denver needs to not only make rookie WR Troy Franklin active for next week, but they also need to go out and sign shifty route-runner Hunter Renfrow.
It's not Bo Nix's fault that the Denver Broncos didn't have much draft capital over the last two seasons and weren't able to bring in blue-chip offensive play-making prospects. This unit clearly needs more work, and as I have maintained for a while, I believe that 2025 is the year where the team can really make a large step.
The WR room may need another notable makeover next offseason, but the unit struggling in Week 1 is not Bo Nix's fault.
Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have Sean Payton running the show, and that's a great thing. Sure, his play-calling on Sunday was a bit suspect, but how many other offensive-minded coaches would you seriously rather have than Payton? Maybe five? Payton has won quite a bit with lesser talents at QB, so I am sure he's not worried about his ability to get Bo Nix on the right track.
Some have argued that former QB Drew Brees "made" Sean Payton and was a huge part of his success with the New Orleans Saints, but the 2023 Denver Broncos definitely proved to a degree that Payton knows what he's doing.
Anyway, Payton is one of the best offensive coaches of the 21st century, and there is reason to believe that he is going to figure this thing out.