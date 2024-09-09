Lack of WR production in Week 1 should force Broncos to make major move
The Denver Broncos have a huge WR problem, and after their Week 1 loss versus the Seattle Seahawks, they must take to the FA market to sign this crafty route-runner. The Broncos cut Tim Patrick in a shocking move, as some thought he was the team's most reliable WR, but with the Broncos having signed Josh Reynolds and drafting Troy Franklin, I guess they felt that Patrick was expendable.
Well, the inept WR room was on full display in their Week 1 loss versus the Seattle Seahawks. It felt like no WR consistently got any separation, so Bo Nix could only do so much. Besides having a competent offensive line and a competent run game, having a legitimate WR1 is hugely important for a QB's development.
Denver won't find a true WR1 at this point, but there is a remaining WR free agent who is one of the best route-runners in the NFL. His name is Hunter Renfrow, and he should be a Denver Bronco on Monday, frankly. Renfrow began his career with the Las Vegas Raiders and fell out of favor with the team in 2023, leading them to cut ties with the player.
Renfrow is 28 years old, a one-time Pro Bowler, and does have a 1,000-yard season to his credit back in 2021. Across 73 regular season games, Renfrow has caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's got a stellar 74.1% of his career targets and averages just 10.7 yards per catch. He's not fast by any means and is jus 5'10", so in terms of being a pure athlete, that isn't who he is,
But what made Renfrow so successful in the 2019-2021 stretch was his route-running. Not being fast or physical forced him to be able to separate with the elite play-makers in the NFL, as it was the only way he'd be able to haul in passes. He's still on the free agent market and is someone the Denver Broncos must consider signing as early as Monday.
Their WR room is just not good, and it's going to be a long and brutal year for rookie QB Bo Nix if his wide receivers can't play any better. I mean, Josh Reynolds led the team in receiving yards in Week 1, which is not a great thing at all.
The Denver Broncos must consider signing WR Hunter Renfrow after their Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.