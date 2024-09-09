Let's not overreact after Bo Nix's Week 1 performance against the Seahawks
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and it wasn't pretty, but there is no use in overreacting. The Denver Broncos lost against the Seattle Seahawks to kickoff the 2024 NFL Season. It was a game that they likely weren't going to win, and rookie QB Bo Nix just had a rough outing.
It was his first ever start in the regular season. It also happened to be against a tough defense and at one of the toughest places to play in all of sports. On the day, Nix went 26/42 for just 138 yards and two brutal interceptions. Both pick were just flat-out bad decisions, and ones you'd expect from a rookie.
However, Nix did lead a very encouraging touchdown drive that he capped off himself with a rushing score late in the fourth quarter. This actually gave the Broncos a fighting chance, but the defense could not hold Seattle on third and medium.
Here's the thing; it's an objective fact that Nix looked rough today, but let's not get in over our heads here. Many, MANY great QBs in the NFL today had some rough starts in their first crack at the NFL.
For example, Joe Burrow's first NFL start saw him go 23/36 for 193 yards and one interception.
Dak Prescott's first NFL start saw him go 25/45 for 227 yards.
Josh Allen's first NFL game saw him go 6/15 for 74 yards.
You see, many of the top QBs today just did not play well in their first game in the NFL.
It's not like Bo Nix was historically bad or anything. He did end up giving the Denver Broncos a chance to get the ball back late in the fourth quarter. There was some to like from the debut, and a lot to clean up. This was a pretty typical rookie QB start. Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears went just 14/29 for 93 yards today.
The Denver Broncos are going to play better on offense, period. Bo Nix is going to play better as well. Sean Payton is a heck of a head coach and is going to get this offense in a decent spot. It may take a few weeks. Heck, it may take a month or more, but this was and is not the end of the world by any means, so let's not overreact here.