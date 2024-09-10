Updated Denver Broncos roster needs after Week 1 loss to Seahawks
The Denver Broncos losing in Week 1 to the Seattle Seahawks was expected. What are their current roster needs as they head into Week 2? The Broncos should continually look to add to their roster in-season during 2024. The team's roster is in a good spot overall, but obviously lacks some serious star power on offense.
Acquiring said star power is usually done in the NFL Draft, and Denver is just now getting out from under the trades for Sean Payton and Russell Wilson, so their draft capital will be healthy in 2025 and going forward. If Denver plays decent football in 2024, they could justify loading up next offseason and spending some big-time money in free agency.
Any roster moves now would not be anything major, but they should still consider addressing these two needs after their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Wide Receiver
Ya think? The Denver Broncos decision to cut Tim Patrick looks more puzzling by the day, as their current group of wide receivers just cannot consistently separate. The team's leading WR in Week 1 was Josh Reynolds with 45 yards, and if that does not tell you how dire this position is, I don't know what will. Since we are in-season, there aren't many free agents left out there. However, guys like Hunter Renfrow and Michael Thomas are there for the taking.
Both may be firmly past their prime years, but the absolute worst thing that could come from signing either is that they aren't playing well enough and simply get released. These are low-risk, high-reward situations that the Broncos should take a chance on, especially since they are trying to develop a rookie QB in Bo Nix.
Cornerback
Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian did their jobs in Week 1. Surtain shutdown DK Metcalf if we're being honest, but it felt like CB Riley Moss got picked on quite a lot, and it's clear that the young player is not yet where he needs to be. The safety play felt fine and the defensive line was on fire. As of now, the biggest need for Denver outside of wide receiver seems to be at the cornerback position.
The team has had a hard time in recent years finding a reliable CB2 opposite Surtain. Ronald Darby was that for a short time, but he could not stay healthy for the Broncos. It's an odd situation, as they have the best CB in the NFL in Surtain and a below-average situation at CB2. Denver should look to the open market to see what is out there.
If they wanted to get hyper-aggressive, they could call up the New Orleans Saints to see if Marshon Lattimore is available, as New Orleans has a ton of young CBs, took one in the 2024 NFL Draft, and are likely already moving on from Lattimore in the near future anyway. Denver adding someone like Lattimore could stabilize the secondary and could also make life a bit easier for the offense.
Through Week 1, these are the Denver Broncos top roster needs.