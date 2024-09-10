Broncos 2025 mock draft after Week 1: Team desperately needs help at WR
The Denver Broncos desperately need help at wide receiver after the team's Week 1 stinker against the Seattle Seahawks. The team was not favored to win this game, so it really should not be much of a surprised that the Broncos are 0-1 yet again.
The 2025 NFL Draft is still quite a ways away, but watching this Week 1 game should leave us all thinking that the Broncos desperately need more help at the WR position to say the absolute least. With no WR on the roster who is a game-changer, and none who can consistently separate, the team should look to the NFL Draft to land a blue-chip WR prospect.
4th Overall Pick - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
A freak of nature at 6'5" and 210 pounds, Tetairoa McMillian possesses the explosiveness necessary to separate at an elite level and has been seen as one of the best WR prospects for next year's draft. He feels like a lock to be a top-10 selection, and at this rate, that's where Denver may be picking in April.
36th Overall Pick - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texa
Having a nearly identical size profile to Marvin Mims Jr, Isaiah Bond has caught 73 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in his collegiate career thus far. Denver double-dipping at WR could give them four young, promising players in this room with Troy Franklin and Mims heading into 2025 and beyond.
68th Overall Pick - Tyler Onyedim, DT, Iowa State
The Denver Broncos will need to continue adding to their defensive line, as tackle DJ Jones, and EDGEs Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning are all set to be free agents following the 2024 NFL Season. It can't all be offense here for the Broncos.
101st Overall Pick - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
Keeping with adding bodies to the defensive line, Ashton Gillotte of Louisville had 14.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 2023 for the team. The Broncos will need to continue trying to find players who can wreck opposing offensive lines, as they seem to have a solid foundation in place after watching the DL in Week 1 against the Seahawks.
163rd Overall Pick - Jack Velling, TE, Michigan State
Jack Velling had eight touchdown catches in 2023 when he was at Oregon State. The Broncos may need to overhaul their tight end room next offseason if third-year player Greg Dulcich cannot bring the necessary consistency to the room that they have been missing for a while now.
185th Overall Pick - Jo'Quavious Marks, RB, USC
It might be wise for the Denver Broncos to take some late-round fliers on other offensive positions. RB Javonte Williams is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, so Denver may need to bring in another young body at this position to play behind what could be Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin leading the way.
The Denver Broncos have clear needs on offense after watching the team in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, so them double-dipping at wide receiver like this would be a wise idea.