Bo Nix gives honest, encouraging review of his rough Broncos debut
Broncos Country, relax. Yes, I know a loss hurts, but when you have a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut in one of the loudest stadiums in the league, if not the loudest, against a top-tier defensive coach such as Mike Macdonald, struggles could (should) have been easily expected. Yes, Nix struggled, but not everything was entirely his fault and it is normal that players, especially rookies look nervous in their first couple of games.
The regular season is a very different test compared to preseason, and there should not be any reason to overreact following his Week 1 performance.
As with every rookie, especially a quarterback, it takes time to adjust to the NFL. It is a learning process, and it is more common for players in his position to struggle in their first regular season game than the alternative. Even the number one pick, Caleb Williams, struggled despite the Chicago Bears' win.
Following the game, both head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix spoke to the media.
Nix spoke about famous Seattle's crowd, aka 'the 12's' and how the game it was for him ...
""It was a challenge for sure, it was a tough day to say the least (on his first NFL game) - I thought we handled it really well (regarding the crowd).""- Bo Nix
When asked how the game compares to the preseason, where the rookie shined, Nix talked about the speed of the game, especially from Seattle's defense.
""It was different (the speed of the game), they got after us. A good team speed, they rallied to the football, made open field tackles, and that is usually the sign of a good defense ... hats off to them.""- Bo Nix
Nix threw two interceptions, both in passes intended for Courtland Sutton, with one being in the red zone. He talked about the first one...
""It was a bad decision, we needed to have points. They got the ball at the one, we got a safety after that, our defense bailed us out."- Bo Nix
The young rookie quarterback had an encouraging message for the fanbase ...
""We’ve got a competitive team. A team that’s not going to quit. We are going to put everything on the line no matter if it's an ugly start, we are going to find ways to finish.""- Bo Nix
What Bo Nix said, shows the grit this team has. Regardless of how the game went, the Broncos stayed within one possession to win the game. They fought until the end.
They are a young and hungry team with a top-tier coaching staff. Things will start to improve for this team. Denver has a good opportunity to bounce back in their home opener next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the crowd on their side.