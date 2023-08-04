Rookie CB ranking in NFL Top 100 players a disrespect to Broncos star
As the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list continues, there is a noticeable disrespect to Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
NFL players vote and rank their top 100 players of the season, regardless of the position. Following the votes, the NFL puts together a final list depending on the results of the players' votes. Cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to play, not only in football but in all sports.
Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young NFL career. It was just his second season in the league. Surtain was also recognized as the best cornerback in the league according to a survey made by scouts, coaches, and executives at ESPN.
In his young NFL career, Surtain has shown that he is one of the best, if not the best cornerback in the NFL. He has proven that he is a true lockdown cornerback, as he did not allow more than 25 receiving yards to the opposing's team top wide receiver in 12 out of 17 games last season. He was targeted 69 times last season, which is a very impressive amount, and allowed only 41 receptions. He was Pro Football Focus' second-highest-graded corner in 2022-23 with an 86.8 grade.
Surtain was ranked at 49 in the Top 100 list by the NFL, and for me personally, he should have been at least a top 30 player from the past season. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was ranked way higher than Surtain. Gardner was ranked at number 23, which is 26 spots higher than Surtain. He is a player that the media loves despite committing holding and pass interference penalties that could have changed the game for the opposing team, and were somehow not called.
For me Gardner is one of the most overrated players in the league, and certainly not 26 spots higher on a Top 100 players list over PSII.