Broncos star cornerback gets disrespected in NFL Top 100 list
- All Pro cornerback in the Top 100 players list, but too low?
Every year, NFL players rank their top 100 players of the respective season based on a voting system. From Monday through Friday last week, players from 100 to 51 were revealed. Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was among that group of guys, as he was voted as the 59th-best player of the 2022 season.
This week (July 31st - August 4th), players from 50 to 1 will be revealed. On Monday, the players ranked from 50 to 41 on the Top 100 list were revealed. Another Broncos player came in, and this time it was cornerback Patrick Surtain, who came in at no. 49. It is the first time Pat made the list, as he did not make it as a rookie.
Surtain had a wild year two, earning First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He was also ranked as the best cornerback entering the 2023-24 season by NFL executives and coaches, via an ESPN survey. He was also the Pro Football Focus' 21st-best player in the league entering the 2023-24 season. In 2022, Surtain had 12 out of 17 games without allowing more than 25 receiving yards to the opposing team's top wide receiver.
Five cornerbacks were ranked lower than Surtain in the top 100 list: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (92), Saints' Marshon Lattimore (89), Seahawks' Tariq Woolen (76), Eagles' Darius Slay (65), and Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (60). At the moment, no cornerbacks have been ranked ahead of Surtain, but it is expected that Jalen Ramsey, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, and Jaire Alexander will be added to the top 100 list on a higher rank.
In my opinion, Surtain should have been ranked higher, as for many he is the best cornerback in the NFL. He is a true lockdown corner, and there is no way that a rookie (Sauce), who was a holding machine the entire season, will be ranked way higher than PSII. On Tuesday, players on the list from 40 to 31 were revealed and Gardner's name was not on it. He will be a top 30 player on the list, at least 18 spots higher than Pat...once again, true disrespect.
Where should PSII be in the top 100 players of the 2022-23 season? Is he too low?