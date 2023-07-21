One Bronco made the PFF Top 50 players in the NFL list
Find out who the only Broncos member on the PFF list. A hint, it's a defensive player.
Pro Football Focus specializes in grading players' performances with their own metrics and a way to evaluate the players. On Monday, they released a list of the "50 best players in the NFL right now", in other words, the top 50 players entering the season. To be specific, they mentioned that they only used their grades as a way to evaluate the list, but the list is not based on placing higher-graded players after some lower-graded players or vice versa.
Only one Denver Broncos player is mentioned on the list. Yes, PFF has only released players from number 11 to number 50, but if Justin Jefferson is No. 11, I do not think that any Bronco will make the top 10 when Patrick Surtain is already on the list.
Speaking of Surtain, he is the only Denver Broncos player who made the list. He is the twenty-first player on the list, the twenty-first best player in the NFL for PFF.
Surtain in just two years in the NFL (he is entering year three), is already a First-Team All-Pro cornerback, and one of the two starting cornerbacks in last season's Pro Bowl Games. Additionally, he was ranked as the best cornerback in the NFL by coaches, executives, and scouts in the ESPN survey, and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2021 All-Rookie Team. In 2022, Pat had 12 out of 17 games allowing less than twenty-five receiving yards to the opposing team's top wide receiver.
In this PFF Top 50 list, Surtain is ranked as the second-best cornerback, just behind Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who is ranked at number 18.
Regarding Surtain, PFF mentions the following ...
""Already in the argument for the best cornerback in the game, Surtain is one of the smoothest corners in the league and is rarely panicked by anything on the field. Only Sauce Gardner earned a better overall grade than Surtain’s 86.8 last season, and he allowed 25 or fewer receiving yards in 12 games.""- PFF Top 50 list
For me, Sauce has become one of the most overrated players in the league, as people keep ranking him above Pat after only one season in the NFL, but it is what it is, the list that matters the most (ESPN list made by coaches, executives, scouts, and players) has Surtain at number one.