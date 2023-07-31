Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons lands on NFL Top 100
- A defensive player in the top 100 players list!
Every year, the NFL releases a list of the Top 100 players of the previous season. Players around the league rank their top 100 players of the previous season, and it does not matter if you vote for a quarterback or a kicker at number one -- it is something personal for the players. For example, if I am a player, I can rank 100 wide receivers. It is the player's choice, but in the end, for the official list, it all depends on everyone who voted and a consensus list.
So far, players 100-50 have been announced, and a Denver Broncos player made the list.
This Broncos player is safety Justin Simmons.
Over his seven-year NFL career, Simmons has been voted among the top 100 players of the season multiple times. The first time that he appeared on the list was in 2020 when he was ranked at number 45. The year after, in 2021, he was ranked at 81, and on Friday, Simmons was announced as the 59th best player of the 2022-2023 NFL season.
In 2022-23, despite missing five games, Justin Simmons, alongside Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Seahawks' rookie Tariq Woolen, and former Eagle, now Lions' safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, co-led the NFL in interceptions with half a dozen each.
In the 12 games Justin played in 2022-23, he had 69 tackles (42 solo), 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 6 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups. Additionally, he was a second-team All-Pro. Simmons became the third safety to be named on the list. The two guys ranked lower than him are 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (78), and Cardinals' Budda Baker (73). Bills safety Jordan Poyer was another safety added to the list on Friday, but he is at number 57, two spots over Justin.
Is Simmons at 59 just right, or should have been higher/lower?