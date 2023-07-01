Justin Simmons, the best hooper on the Denver Broncos?
During media day, players were asked who would be the best basketball player on the team, find out who was the most voted!
Less than a month ago, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals, by defeating the Miami Heat in five games. Some Denver Broncos players and former players were seen throughout the Nuggets' playoff games and also during the NBA Finals. New head coach Sean Payton also attended some of the Nuggets' home playoffs and Finals games. Nikola Jokic was named the MVP of the finals.
The Denver Broncos had their media photo day on Thursday, and during the day, and probably because the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals, players were asked "Which player on the roster would be the best NBA player?"
After asking some of the players, safety Justin Simmons was the most voted guy as the most likely to be the best NBA player from the Broncos roster. Some of the most voted guys after Simmons included Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, and Baron Browning.
Simmons seems like a huge basketball fan, as it was evidenced during the 2022-2023 Denver Nuggets championship run. As he said in the video, he is a hooper! We really do not know since there are no videos of Broncos players playing basketball, but it's not hard to believe.
Now, that we know who the hoopers are among the Broncos players, just for fun, a lineup including just Broncos players would look like ...
Point Guard: Justin Simmons
Power Forward: Courtland Sutton
Small Forward: Tim Patrick
Shooting Guard: Kendall Hinton
Center: Baron Browning - because of the strength?
How would your Broncos' starting 5 basketball lineup look?