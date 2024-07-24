Recent contract extension just made Broncos LT Garett Bolles more expensive
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, and his potential price tag may have gotten extremely expensive. Denver has thrown the bag, if you will, at three offensive linemen over the past two offseasons. Last offseason, they signed Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, and this offseason, they extended one of their own in Quinn Meinerz.
All of a sudden, Denver has four large contracts along their offensive line, but the contract of LT Garett Bolles is set to expire following the 2024 NFL Season. There have been some hefty tackle contracts handed out this offseason, and the most recent one was an extension for Minnesota Vikings LT, Christian Darrisaw:
Take a look at the highest-paid tackles in the NFL in terms of yearly value:
Garett Bolles is better than both Jawaan Taylor, who earns $20 million per year, and Mike Onwenu, who earns $19 million per year. With the top of the market approaching $30 million per year, the Broncos may have to hand Garett Bolles a blank check to keep him with the team for another few seasons. Even as he enters his age-32 season in the NFL, Bolles has remained a top tackle in the league. He was very good in 2023.
And I am not sure he has shown any signs of slowing down. Being that the LT position is one of the most valuable across all sports, if Denver wants to retain Bolles, I cannot see a contract worth less than $20 million per year. Garett Bolles and his representation have to be licking their lips at these tackle contracts that have been signed recently.
While Bolles isn't likely to come close to $25 million per year or more, the recent extensions signed by tackles across the NFL is making it more expensive for the Denver Broncos to retain their 2017 first-round draft pick.