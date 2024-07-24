Should more attention be given to this Denver Broncos rookie running back?
The Denver Broncos added a good bit of talent to their offense this offseason. Should we be paying more attention to one of their rookie running backs? The Broncos were able to add Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The talented running back from Notre Dame, as PFF notes below, was stellar in college:
"The focus in Denver will be on rookie quarterback Bo Nix and how well he fares in competition with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. At the same time, another intriguing rookie could turn some heads.- Bradley Locker
Estime, a fifth-round pick, was stellar at Notre Dame last season, ending the year with a 94.2 PFF overall grade and a 94.0 rushing grade — the second of which tied for third among all running backs in college football. Top collegiate PFF rushing grades tend to be a solid predictor of early pro performance, with Bijan Robinson, Keaton Mitchell, De’Von Achane and Kenneth Walker III being among the best college rushers who performed well in their first NFL seasons.
Although Estime might begin training camp as the Broncos’ RB3, starter Javonte Williams regressed last year, finishing with just a 64.9 rushing grade. Knowing how much head coach Sean Payton likes to distribute running back touches, training camp feels like the first shot for Estime to create chances for himself in 2024."
With the Broncos RB room of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin simply not being good enough in 2023, Estime's presence is very welcomed, and with these four RBs now on the depth chart, it could force the Broncos to make a bold move. Remember, fullback Michael Burton still exists and will make the roster, so that likely means there is only space for three of Williams, Perine, McLaughlin, and potentially Blake Watson.
There is reason to believe that one of Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine could be forced off the roster via trade or release, and with Audric Estime having a bell-cow running back profile, training camp could be extremely interesting for this position group.
There really is no shot that Estime and McLaughlin are not on the roster when Week 1 rolls around. With Burton on the roster as well as the fullback, will it be Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine?