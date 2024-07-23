Best case scenario for AFC West in 2024 does not even mention Broncos
The Denver Broncos could end up being a frisky team in the 2024 NFL Season, but this best-case scenario for the AFC West doesn't even mention the team. It's like the Broncos organization has beef with various NFL outlets. This is getting out of hand. Bleacher Report outlined the best and worst-case scenario for each division in the NFL, and here is what they said about the AFC West:
"Best: Someone Gives Kansas City a Run- David Kenyon
We're all sensible people here, right? We can agree that the Kansas City Chiefs, the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions, enter the season as the overwhelming favorite in the AFC West.
But that doesn't necessarily mean the Chiefs will cruise to a crown.
Jim Harbaugh has a habit of rapidly improving his team, so the Los Angeles Chargers have benefit-of-the-doubt upside. Antonio Pierce has leaned into a defense-first identity, and a competent offense could make the Las Vegas Raiders a thorn to play in 2024."
Um, what about the Denver Broncos? What about Denver, who beat the Chiefs last year, managed to get within a game of them in the division, nd who won eight games last year? Do they factor in here? Somehow, David Kenyon was able to mention the LA Chargers and Jim Harbaugh, who has not coached in the NFL for 10 years, and the inept Las Vegas Raiders, who will roll out Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell at QB for 2024.
The violent disrespect that is being thrown the Denver Broncos way is reaching new heights every day. Not only did Denver beat KC in 2023, they blew them out; it wasn't even close. With how many outlets and other blogs across the NFL landscape are disrespecting the Broncos this offseason, Denver will have a ton of material to motivate them when the regular season rolls around, which is awesome.
The Denver Broncos can give the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in the 2024 NFL Season if all goes well.