3 Denver Broncos training camp battles that might be over before they start
Some roster battles going into training camp are going to be exciting to watch unfold, while others feel like they might be over before they even get started.
Although this isn't always the case, there are times when it feels like NFL teams abide by the principle of "seniority" to a fault, creating contrived competitions that aren't really competitions at all. In other words, we know how these things are going to end. There might be some of that going on at Denver Broncos training camp in 2024 where certainly not every roster decision is made, but it's possible that the coaching staff has made decisions behind closed doors regarding the future of the team before the first depth chart is even released.
Which training camp battles might be over for the Denver Broncos before they even really get started?
3 training camp battles for the Denver Broncos that may already be settled
1. The obvious: Quarterback
The Broncos are seemingly pitching a three-way race for the starting quarterback position this coming season. The three horses in the race are Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and first-round rookie Bo Nix.
It's a justifiable competition based on a few specific factors. Stidham has a yearlong advantage in Sean Payton's offense over both Wilson and Nix. Stidham also started a pair of games for the Broncos late last season.
Wilson has an argument because he has the most starting experience at this point and was also the highest draft choice (2nd overall) out of all three guys.
Nix has a compelling case because he is the team's most recent first-round pick and first-round picks tend to play early in the NFL. Nix is also the very first first-round quarterback selected by Sean Payton in the NFL Draft.
The issue with this "competition" is that it feels like it's going to be Bo Nix, no matter what. It doesn't really seem like Stidham or Wilson have much of a shot to win the job, or hold onto it if they are named the opening day starter. This is eventually going to be the Bo Nix show.
2. Running Back
The real battle for the running back position is going to be whether or not the Broncos keep four guys instead of three on top of fullback Michael Burton. As of right now, it feels like there is no way the Broncos will go into the 2024 regular season without one of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Audric Estimé. Some people feel like Williams' roster spot is in serious jeopardy, but it would take such a bad training camp/preseason to get him cut that it doesn't feel like it's really within the realm of possibility.
Heading into training camp, it almost feels like a foregone conclusion that veteran Samaje Perine will be out of Denver by the time the regular season kicks off unless the Broncos decide to keep four running backs, which is entirely possible. And if they do decide to keep four running backs, then Perine is going to have competition in the form of Tyler Badie and rookie Blake Watson.
But if the Broncos are only keeping three running backs, it doesn't seem that there's any wiggle room on which guys are sticking around.
3. Tight End
Just like with the running back position, it feels like the tight end position for the Denver Broncos is already predetermined this season.
The Broncos' roster math doesn't seem to have any room for a fourth tight end, but whether or not the Broncos have three or four players at this position group, the names will be easy to predict. If the Broncos keep three tight ends, it's all but certainly going to be Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Lucas Krull.
If they keep a fourth player, it will be Nate Adkins, but it's tough to see a direct path onto the team for Adkins this coming season after he cracked the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2023. Now, it feels as though Adkins is fighting for a practice squad spot, at best, unless the Broncos surprisingly decide to keep four tight ends on the 53-man roster.