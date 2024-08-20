Recent Brandon Aiyuk update could be a disaster for former QB Russell Wilson
It's been long thought that Brandon Aiyuk would end up with Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but this latest update could be a disaster for the former Broncos QB. The Steelers have been in the market for another wide receiver for what seems like all offseason now, and they may need all the help they can get.
Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields have looked particularly good for the Steelers this offseason and into their preseason games. Specifically, Steelers GM Omar Khan seems to have fixated on Brandon Aiyuk, the disgruntled wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers, but this latest update in the never-ending Aiyuk saga paints a bleak picture for Russell Wilson, the former Broncos QB:
"The San Francisco 49ers’ star didn’t want to go to New England, which offered him more than $30 million per year in its proposals, or the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers’ price point was less than $28 million, which put Pittsburgh right in the neighborhood the Niners were inhabiting—with Mike Tomlin’s presence there the drawing card.- Albert Breer
That, in turn, pushed Aiyuk back to the table with the Niners"
What we seemed be told for a while now was that Pittsburgh had a contract offer on the table that Aiyuk was willing to sign, and all that was left was the Niners and Steelers agreeing to the trade compensation, but this latest update from Albert Breer is telling us a different story, frankly.
If this reporting is correct, it now feels like Aiyuk would have no desire to go to the Steelers if both them and the 49ers are offering similar amounts of money. And if I were Brandon Aiyuk, I would surely prefer to stay in San Fran. They have a significantly better QB situation with Brock Purdy and also have an elite offensive mind.
The Steelers have a bottom-5 QB situation and an offensive-minded coach in Arthur Smith who was recently fired from his first head coaching job. To me, it's not close. And for Russell Wilson and the Steelers, this could end up being the icing on the cake of what has been a shaky offseason.
Steelers fans tried to make it seem like them acquiring both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were going to give them a huge upgrade at QB, and I believe we could be at a point where the Wilson/Fields QB is not much of an upgrade over what they had last year, but perhaps just a different flavor with similar results.
We'll see if something major changes with the Brandon Aiyuk saga, but as of now, it does not look pretty for Wilson and the Steelers, and if you're a Broncos fan, you should be rooting for Aiyuk to stay in the NFC. Brandon Aiyuk ending up in the Black and Gold would still make Pittsburgh a better football team, and since the Broncos and Steelers face each other in Week 2, we'd rather not see Brandon Aiyuk on the other sideline.