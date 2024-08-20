Is it too soon to start thinking playoffs for the 2024 Denver Broncos?
You just can't help but wonder just how good the 2024 Denver Broncos can be. Is it too early to start thinking playoffs? It might be, but it also might not be. The Broncos have really done jus about everything they should have thus far in their first two preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, two teams who had winning records in 2023.
The team's biggest chance was at QB, dumping Russell Wilson in favor of Bo Nix. And when the Broncos took Nix, many people bashed the decision, saying that he was overdrafted and was really a second-round talent. Since being drafted, Nix has done nearly everything imaginable to cement his status as the QB1 of this franchise.
And being that the Broncos clearly have a very good fit between quarterback and coach, it's time to start talking about the other pieces of this roster. In today's NFL, a team won't win without a good head coach and a franchise QB. Well, folks, the Broncos may have both of those locked in for years to come.
Offensively, the Broncos feel solid all-around. The team brings back four starters from an offensive line that was among the best in the NFL last year. They've got what could be a three-headed monster at RB, and what is shaping up to be a very deep wide receiver room.
Defensively, the team's biggest weakness was along the defensive line, but Denver did address that need in free agency with guys like John Franklin-Myers, Angelo Blackson, and Malcolm Roach. They added EDGE Jonah Elliss who has looked great in the preseason and also reinforced the secondary.
I have said on multiple occasions that the Denver Broncos 2024 season can be similar to what the Houston Texans accomplished in 2023. A franchise quarterback solves a ton of issues, and if Bo Nix is just that, the entire team is going to benefit. You may be laughing at the idea that the Denver Broncos could actually make the playoffs in 2024, especially with how good the AFC projects to be, but it may not be as wacky as it sounds now.