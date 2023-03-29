Recapping every move the Denver Broncos made in NFL Free Agency
Denver Broncos free agency: Blockbuster moves on the offensive line
Mike McGlinchey, OT
There was no doubt about the fact that the Denver Broncos had to go and get better on the offensive line in NFL Free Agency. When you don't have a first- or second-round pick in the NFL Draft, you have to supplement in free agency and they did just that by giving offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey a five-year deal worth $87.5 million and $50 million guaranteed. This move was scoffed at by a lot of people who felt like McGlinchey was not as good as that kind of a price tag, but there's also a lot to like about this move.
McGlinchey is one of the better run blocking right tackles in the NFL. He can maul people in the running game and obviously that's a point of emphasis for the Broncos. The high price tag on McGlinchey should not be surprising. Although many Broncos fans would have preferred Jawaan Taylor (who signed for even more money to be the Chiefs' left tackle) or maybe even Kaleb McGary of the Falcons, I think the McGlinchey move is a solid one.
Is he the best pass protecting right tackle in the NFL? No. Is he solid and consistent as an all-around player? I would say so. The question a lot of people have right now is whether or not his weaknesses are going to keep the Broncos in this right tackle purgatory and add another embarrassing contract into the team's infamous history of them at this spot. McGlinchey was made aware of that history and said that he hopes to "put a nice little plug in that hole" going forward.
We'll see if he can do it.
Ben Powers, OG
The other massive move the Denver Broncos made to upgrade the offensive line was signing former Baltimore Ravens left guard Ben Powers. Powers came into the NFL out of Oklahoma where we know they throw the ball as close to 50-60 times per game as possible, or at least that was the case when he was playing there.
All kidding aside, Powers has developed into one of the best pass protecting offensive guards in the league, and the Broncos paid him handsomely for it.
Powers will replace Dalton Risner in the lineup for the Denver Broncos, and leading up to the NFL Draft, this solidifies the Denver Broncos' starting five on the offensive line for the time being. Even if you put the center position in "pencil" for right now, the Broncos could probably feel pretty good about this unit if the season started today:
LT: Garett Bolles
LG: Ben Powers
C: Lloyd Cushenberry III
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Mike McGlinchey
I've seen it thrown out there that the Broncos haven't gotten much better this offseason and I just don't see how you could look at this roster, even just this one area, and actually think that's true.