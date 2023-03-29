Recapping every move the Denver Broncos made in NFL Free Agency
Denver Broncos free agency: Zach Allen replaces Dre'Mont Jones
The Denver Broncos talked about replacing one pressure player with another when they lost Dre'Mont Jones and added former Arizona Cardinals third-round pick Zach Allen. Allen, a high third-round draft choice out of Boston College in the class of 2019, has really come on for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.
Zach Allen 2021-22, key stats
- 34 QB hits
- 9.5 sacks
- 15 tackles for loss
- 43 QB pressures
Allen's familiarity with Vance Joseph's defensive scheme proved to be a valuable piece in the Denver Broncos' pursuit of him during free agency. That and of course the $45 million deal he received over the next three years, with more than $30 million in guaranteed cash. Allen is going to be expected to line up with DJ Jones -- big-money pickup in 2022 -- as well as some of the young players the Broncos have on that defensive front and really provide balance to the line.
Especially after losing a player like Dre'Mont Jones in free agency (Seahawks), the Broncos had to make sure they added someone that was going to be able to put heat in the quarterback with consistency, and Zach Allen definitely does that.