Promising Broncos rookie RB puts final nail in veteran's Denver tenure
By Jack Ramsey
If there was one truth about the Denver Broncos heading into the 2024 season, it was that they have a crowded backfield. Javonte Williams returns as the presumptive starter, Jaleel McLaughlin is primed for a big year, Samaje Perine is entering the final year of his deal, and two Broncos rookies Audric Estimé and Blake Watson aim to make room for themselves in the picture.
Entering the final game of camp, it felt clear that Williams and McLaughlin would have a key role on the team, and rookie Estimé would very likely receive a 53-man spot. This leaves one key name on the outside looking in: Samaje Perine. Perine was a key fixture in the Broncos' two-minute drill last year and was a major reason the Broncos were able to pull off their fair share of incredible last-minute wins. However, his spot is far from safe this summer.
Estime has impressed many in camp and might have put an exclamation point on his pre-season with a strong performance on Sunday against the Cardinals, highlighted by his rushing touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Overall, Estime picked up 18 yards on the ground and 14 through the air during his limited action and capped his day off with the aforementioned end zone visit.
Overall this camp, Estimé has shown the ability to put his head down, run the ball, and be an option out of the backfield as a receiving threat. Likely, Estimé would be a reprise for Williams, and offer a better receiving game than Williams does. This could find him mainly working in four-minute drills, and offering a different look than McLoughlin and Williams. This role is exactly what Perine filled last year.
The selection and emergence of Estime puts Perine in a bind. Odds are, he is the current odd man out and is not currently set to make the 53-man roster. Perine, one a significant piece of the Broncos' offensive plans and a few memorable comeback wins, might be looking for his third team in three years in just a few weeks.